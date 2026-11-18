Kartik Purnima, supermoon coincide November 24 for rituals and skywatching
On November 24, 2026, Kartik Purnima and a supermoon will overlap, making it a big night for both spiritual rituals and skywatching.
While Hindus mark the day with holy baths and lighting lamps (especially along Varanasi's glowing ghats), the full moon will look extra bright and large because it's closer to Earth than usual.
Moon about 360,766km away
If you want to catch the supermoon, just look east around sunset on November 24.
The moon will be about 360,766km away, pretty close in space terms!
It's a rare chance to enjoy both ancient tradition and an epic lunar view all at once.