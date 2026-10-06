Karur hospital criticized as medicine covers breach 2 language policy
India
A government hospital in Karur, Tamil Nadu, landed in hot water after handing out medicine covers printed in Hindi, Tamil, and English.
This move clashed with the state's two-language policy, which only allows Tamil and English for official communication.
Karur hospital halts Hindi covers
DMK leader and former Minister for Industries, who is also the DMK IT wing secretary, T.R.B. Raaja said, "It seems like the three-language policy is being implemented in Tamil Nadu hospitals too," and posted photos of the covers online, sparking heated discussion.
The hospital dean explained that these covers were ordered last December but only started being used recently.
After the backlash, they've stopped giving out any with Hindi text.