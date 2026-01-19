Karur stampede: CBI questions TVK chief Vijay again after tragic rally
India
TVK president Vijay faced a second round of CBI questioning on Monday, January 19, 2026, months after a tragic stampede at his Karur rally in Tamil Nadu that killed 41 people and injured over 60 others on September 27, 2025.
The event drew more than 27,000 attendees and raised serious concerns about crowd management.
Supreme Court steps in; investigation shifts to CBI
On October 14, 2025, the Supreme Court handed the case to the CBI, suspending both the state SIT and a separate inquiry commission over worries about fairness.
Investigators grilled Vijay for hours about how the rally was handled—including why he arrived late and continued speaking as chaos unfolded.
The CBI is now collecting statements from key figures and the supervisory panel will receive monthly progress reports.