Karva Chauth in India on October 29: married women fast
Karva Chauth is coming up on Thursday, October 29 in India, a day when married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands' well-being.
This year's fast kicks off early (Chaturthi tithi starts at 1:06am and ends at 10:09 p.m.), with the main ritual being to spot the moon before breaking the fast.
Sargi, evening puja and arghya ritual
The day starts with a pre-sunrise meal called sargi, followed by fasting and an evening puja between 5:38pm and 6:56pm.
Moonrise times vary: think New Delhi at 8:17pm. Lucknow at 8:06pm. Kolkata at 7:47pm Mumbai at 9:00pm Bengaluru at 8:55pm.
Once the moon is spotted, women perform an Arghya ritual and finally get to eat.
Karva Chauth October 28 North America
If you're in North America or other Western time zones, Karva Chauth falls on October 28 this year because the time shift pulls the date back.