Karwa Chauth moonrise times for New Delhi Mumbai Kolkata tonight
India
Karwa Chauth falls on Thursday, October 29, this year, and moonrise timings will decide when everyone gets to eat!
In New Delhi, you can expect the moon around 8:17pm Mumbai folks will have to wait until about 9pm.
If you're in Kolkata, the moon should show up earlier at 7:47pm.
Check local panchang for moonrise updates
These differences are all about where your city sits on the map and how Earth spins.
Things like tall buildings or cloudy weather might delay your first glimpse of the moon, so it's smart to check your local panchang for updates.
Planning ahead means you can enjoy all the rituals without last-minute stress; just keep an eye out for those clouds!