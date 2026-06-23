Karwar man, 41, dies of H1N1 in Mangaluru, contacts medicated
India
A 41-year-old man from Karwar, Karnataka, died of H1N1 (swine flu) while getting treated in Mangaluru.
After his passing, health officials jumped into action, monitoring his close contacts and giving them preventive medication to stop the virus from spreading.
H1N1 spreads, antivirals within 48-72 hours
H1N1 is a type of flu virus that spreads through coughs, sneezes, or touching contaminated surfaces.
It usually causes fever, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, and sometimes nausea or diarrhea.
People with weaker immune systems are at higher risk for severe complications.
Experts say starting antiviral treatment quickly (within 48 to 72 hours) can help reduce risks, especially during monsoon season when flu cases spike.