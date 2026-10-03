Kasaragod late night borewell rig overturns killing 2 migrant workers
India
A late-night accident in Kasaragod, Kerala, turned tragic when a borewell drilling rig toppled onto a house around 2am killing two migrant workers, Devender from Madhya Pradesh and Manasar from Chhattisgarh.
Police say the driver lost control while going down a steep slope.
Kasaragod family unharmed as house damaged
Locals rushed the injured men to the hospital, but sadly, both were declared dead on arrival.
The house suffered some damage, but the family living there escaped unharmed since they were sleeping in another room.
Authorities are investigating; this spot has seen similar accidents before.
The workers' bodies have been sent for postmortem before being returned to their families.