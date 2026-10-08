Kasaragod police book 25 students for disrupting 'Vande Mataram' seminar
India
Police in Kasaragod, Kerala, have booked 25 students from Central University of Kerala for disrupting a Vande Mataram seminar.
The protest got heated when students switched off the mic and demanded that the program be called off, leading to a verbal confrontation between two groups of students.
SFI leader alleges VC RSS agenda
SFI state secretary P S Sanjeev accused the Vice-Chancellor of pushing a divisive agenda linked to RSS and said similar events promote communal divides.
He also claimed police unfairly targeted SFI activists during the protest, which has only added to campus tensions.