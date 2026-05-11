Kasaragod woman Prafulla allegedly dies by suicide after fiance's death
India
Prafulla allegedly died by suicide at her home in Kasaragod, Kerala.
She was reportedly devastated after losing her fiance Mani, who died recently from injuries after a bike accident.
The couple had been engaged for just four months.
Prafulla left note, police probe pending
Prafulla was alone at home while her family attended a wedding. Police say she left a note expressing her wish to be buried where Mani was cremated.
Authorities are investigating and will hand over her body to the family after the postmortem.
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