Kasauli forest blaze controlled after 27 hours with IAF assistance India May 28, 2026

A huge forest fire broke out in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, but after 27 hours of nonstop effort, it was finally brought under control.

Firefighters and Indian Air Force helicopters teamed up, dropping over 62,000-liter of water from Sukhna Lake near Chandigarh to put out the flames.

The fire started on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 and quickly spread through dry pine needles and strong winds.