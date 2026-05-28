Kasauli forest blaze controlled after 27 hours with IAF assistance
A huge forest fire broke out in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, but after 27 hours of nonstop effort, it was finally brought under control.
Firefighters and Indian Air Force helicopters teamed up, dropping over 62,000-liter of water from Sukhna Lake near Chandigarh to put out the flames.
The fire started on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 and quickly spread through dry pine needles and strong winds.
Kasauli homes, Air Force station threatened
The blaze threatened homes and even an Air Force station nearby.
head of forest force Sanjay Sood explained that most fires like this are sparked by human carelessness, like tossed cigarettes or campfires, and get worse with dry weather and wind.
Thanks to quick action, homes and heritage spots were saved, though forests took a hit.
Over 200 forest fires this season
This isn't a one-off; there have already been more than 200 forest fires in the region this season, damaging around 3,000 hectares.
The estimated loss from the Kasauli fire is about ₹67 lakh, but thankfully no reported loss of life or major damage to property happened this time.