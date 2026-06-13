Kasganj bus collision kills 2 pilgrims, injures 36 on Saturday
A serious bus crash in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, left two pilgrims dead and 36 people hurt on Saturday.
The accident happened when a Rajasthan Roadways bus and an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided head-on near the district magistrate's office.
Most passengers were on their way to Soron Shukar Kshetra for a holy dip in the Ganga.
Locals and police evacuate injured passengers
Locals and police jumped in to help, getting the injured out fast and sending them to nearby hospitals. Two people with critical injuries were moved to Aligarh for advanced care.
The victims have been identified as Girraj, 80, from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and Pritam, 65.
Early reports suggest the driver of one bus may have fallen asleep at the wheel due to fatigue.
Traffic was briefly disrupted, but is back to normal now.