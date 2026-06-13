Kasganj bus collision kills 2 pilgrims, injures 36 on Saturday

Locals and police evacuate injured passengers

Locals and police jumped in to help, getting the injured out fast and sending them to nearby hospitals. Two people with critical injuries were moved to Aligarh for advanced care.

The victims have been identified as Girraj, 80, from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and Pritam, 65.

Early reports suggest the driver of one bus may have fallen asleep at the wheel due to fatigue.

Traffic was briefly disrupted, but is back to normal now.