Kasganj standoff ends as Baburam Rajput surrenders, grandson safe
India
An 18-hour standoff in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, wrapped up safely early Wednesday.
Retired head constable Baburam Rajput, 67, locked himself and his 13-year-old grandson Digvijay inside their home, worried his son Avinash would take the boy back to Jaipur.
Rajput, holding a licensed gun, warned police not to force entry.
Grandson texted police, negotiators convinced Rajput
Police negotiators talked with Rajput all night while Digvijay quietly texted them to say he was okay.
Once officials convinced the retired officer that his son and daughter-in-law had departed for Jaipur, Rajput surrendered at 4:30am no one was hurt.