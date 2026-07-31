Kashmir flash floods hit Budgam Baramulla Bandipora, Meteorological Department warns
India
Kashmir woke up to flash floods on Friday after heavy rain hit districts like Budgam, Baramulla, and Bandipora.
The Meteorological Department says more rain is on the way over the next few days, so umbrellas and caution are definitely needed.
Bandipora flooding submerges roads school closed
Flooding in Bandipora's Saderkoot Bala area left roads underwater and forced a local primary school to close for the day after muddy water damaged classrooms.
Baramulla also saw some flooding, but no property damage was reported.
The Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms and heavy showers until August 4, but officials say there has been no loss of life so far.
Stay safe and keep an eye on updates!