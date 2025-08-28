Kashmir floods: Jhelum's water levels drop; more rain expected soon India Aug 28, 2025

Good news—flooding in Kashmir is easing up as the Jhelum river's water levels have dropped below alert marks in Anantnag.

Some parts of Srinagar are still seeing high water, but things are improving overall.

Officials say the situation is under control, though they're keeping an eye out since more rain is expected from August 30 to September 6.