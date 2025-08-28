Next Article
Kashmir floods: Jhelum's water levels drop; more rain expected soon
Good news—flooding in Kashmir is easing up as the Jhelum river's water levels have dropped below alert marks in Anantnag.
Some parts of Srinagar are still seeing high water, but things are improving overall.
Officials say the situation is under control, though they're keeping an eye out since more rain is expected from August 30 to September 6.
Disaster management teams on standby
Disaster management teams are ready just in case the weather takes a turn. Restoration work—like fixing damaged optical fiber lines—is already underway in Jammu.
Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg emphasized that everyone's cooperation with safety advisories has helped keep things safer so far, and it'll be important to stay cautious as weather conditions change.