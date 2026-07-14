Kashmir hit by cloudbursts that wreck roads hotels and homes
Kashmir just got hit by some intense cloudbursts, leading to flash floods that wrecked roads, hotels, and homes.
A cloudburst is basically when a ton of rain suddenly pours down over a small area (think 25,000 metric tons of water in just one square kilometer).
It's fast, loud (with thunder and sometimes hail), and can cause serious damage in minutes.
Steep slopes, monsoon winds cause cloudbursts
Cloudbursts are pretty common in places like the Himalayas because steep slopes and moist monsoon winds make the perfect combination for dense clouds to form.
When things get unstable up there, those clouds let loose all at once, causing flash floods and landslides.
The tricky terrain means water rushes downhill very quickly, leaving little time for people to react.
Residents in flood zones prepare kits
If you live somewhere prone to flooding, keep an eye on weather alerts and have an emergency kit ready with essentials like food, water, medications, and important documents.
Know where the high ground is so you can evacuate quickly if needed, and always have a plan for staying connected during emergencies.