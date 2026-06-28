Kashmir leaders back Amarnath Yatra, Manoj Sinha urges safe welcome

Heavy security: Police, army, 670 paramilitary

Sinha shared that your cooperation is vital to ensure every pilgrim feels respected and safe, while Pahalgam MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani said locals are eagerly waiting to welcome Yatris.

To keep things smooth, there'll be heavy security with police, army, and 670 paramilitary companies on duty.

Plus, local hotels are offering a 30% discount for pilgrims during the yatra.