Kashmir leaders back Amarnath Yatra, Manoj Sinha urges safe welcome
India
Kashmir's Muslim leaders, civil society, and lawmakers have all come together to support the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, happening July 3 to August 28.
At a recent meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the region's tradition of welcoming pilgrims and called for locals to help make the experience safe and respectful for everyone.
Heavy security: Police, army, 670 paramilitary
Sinha shared that your cooperation is vital to ensure every pilgrim feels respected and safe, while Pahalgam MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani said locals are eagerly waiting to welcome Yatris.
To keep things smooth, there'll be heavy security with police, army, and 670 paramilitary companies on duty.
Plus, local hotels are offering a 30% discount for pilgrims during the yatra.