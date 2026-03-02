Kashmir protests over Iran leader Khamenei's death: Here's why

What else do we know?

The unrest led authorities to seal key areas, deploy extra security, and throttle mobile internet. Schools were shut for two days and local leaders called for a strike.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest.

The protests highlight how global events can quickly spark strong reactions among Kashmir's 1.5 million Shias—and impact daily life for everyone in the region.