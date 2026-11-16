Mirwaiz Umar Farooq named among world's 500 most influential Muslims
What's the story
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric of Jammu and Kashmir, has been named one of the world's 500 most influential Muslim personalities for the 13th consecutive year. The Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) included him in the "Political" category of its 2027 edition of The Muslim 500. Farooq was recognized for his enduring religious leadership and long-standing engagement with Kashmir's complex socio-political landscape.
Early career
Farooq's journey in Kashmiri politics
Farooq became the 14th Mirwaiz at just 17 after his father was assassinated by militants in 1990.
He rose to prominence in Kashmiri politics, taking over the leadership of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in 1993.
His RISSC profile highlighted his consistent advocacy for dialogue between India and Pakistan as a sustainable, non-violent route toward peace in the region.
Ongoing challenges
Farooq's restricted public role in Kashmir
Despite his global recognition, Farooq's public role in Kashmir is heavily constrained.
He was under house arrest from August 2019 to September 2023 after the region was reorganized into a Union Territory.
Even now, he faces intermittent curbs on his activities, including leading prayers at Jamia Masjid.
His 13th consecutive appearance in The Muslim 500 highlights his continued international visibility despite these domestic restrictions.
Legal reform
Farooq urges review of anti-terror law usage on youth
Earlier this month, Farooq called on authorities in the Union Territory to review their approach to booking youth under anti-terror laws.
He cited a case where two young men from Baramulla were acquitted after spending six years in jail under stringent anti-terror laws.
The case highlights the serious human cost of prolonged detention when evidence is ultimately found insufficient to sustain a conviction, he said.