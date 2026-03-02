Kashmir shuts schools, colleges amid Iran-Israel tensions

Exam rescheduling

Police, security forces deployed in large numbers

Kashmir University has also postponed exams scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Students of classes 9 to 12 were expected to return to school after a nearly three-month winter break. Meanwhile, police and security forces have been deployed in large numbers across Srinagar with barricades set up at Lal Chowk, where thousands protested against the US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday.