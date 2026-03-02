Kashmir shuts schools, colleges amid Iran-Israel tensions
What's the story
Authorities in the Kashmir Valley have ordered a two-day closure of all educational institutions as security restrictions tighten. The decision comes after recent US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, with officials fearing that miscreants and anti-national elements might exploit public sentiment. Schools, colleges, and universities across all 10 districts will remain shut during this period.
Exam rescheduling
Police, security forces deployed in large numbers
Kashmir University has also postponed exams scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Students of classes 9 to 12 were expected to return to school after a nearly three-month winter break. Meanwhile, police and security forces have been deployed in large numbers across Srinagar with barricades set up at Lal Chowk, where thousands protested against the US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday.
Transport disruption
Vehicle movement between areas restricted
Authorities are implementing stricter measures in old city and uptown areas with a large Shia Muslim population. Vehicle movement between areas is restricted and inter-district public transport has been suspended across the Valley. However, traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway continues to operate with limited private vehicles. The Ladakh administration is also keeping a close watch on the situation, especially in Kargil district.