Kashmir schools reopen after 21-day break and 4-day rain delay
India
After a long 21-day summer vacation (plus an extra four days thanks to heavy rain), schools across Kashmir are back in action.
With the weather calming down, students returned to class on Monday, and teachers wasted no time getting lessons started to make up for lost days.
As Irfana Rasool, a teacher in Srinagar, put it: "Classrooms were full and the teachers started the class work immediately."
Kashmir, Jammu warned of heavy rain
The weather isn't done yet: Kashmir can expect more moderate to heavy rainfall from July 28-31, especially during mornings and evenings.
Jammu might see even heavier downpours around July 30-31, with warnings for possible flash floods or landslides in some areas.
So keep your umbrellas handy and stay safe!