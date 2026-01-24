Kashmir snowstorm: IMD predicts more snow, travel disruptions continue

Why bother?

Travel's already a mess: the Srinagar-Jammu highway is shut for a second day because roads are too slippery.

Flights at Srinagar airport were canceled, trains between Banihal and Srinagar are running only partially, and power cuts have hit several areas, with teams repairing snapped transmission lines.

To keep everyone safe, especially in tough spots like Kulgam, authorities even moved over 200 pregnant women to hospitals ahead of time.