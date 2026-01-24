Kashmir snowstorm: IMD predicts more snow, travel disruptions continue
Heads up if you're in Jammu and Kashmir—IMD says more snow is on the way.
Light rain and snow are expected on January 24-25, with heavier snowfall likely from January 26.
Places like Zojila Pass and Gulmarg could get buried under 2-3 feet of fresh snow.
Why bother?
Travel's already a mess: the Srinagar-Jammu highway is shut for a second day because roads are too slippery.
Flights at Srinagar airport were canceled, trains between Banihal and Srinagar are running only partially, and power cuts have hit several areas, with teams repairing snapped transmission lines.
To keep everyone safe, especially in tough spots like Kulgam, authorities even moved over 200 pregnant women to hospitals ahead of time.
Quick heads-up
IMD warns there's a risk of landslides on some mountain routes, so check traffic updates before heading out.
More rain and snow are expected through January 27—so stay cozy and plan accordingly!