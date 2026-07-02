Kashmir valley schools closed July 6 to 19 amid heatwave

Maharashtra, Noida, West Bengal alter schedules

Maharashtra's Palghar and Raigad districts gave students July 2 off due to heavy monsoon rains, while staff stayed on standby for emergencies.

The University of Mumbai also canceled exams in Palghar district and within the Panvel Municipal Corporation in Raigad district for the day.

Noida switched to morning-only classes to beat the heat, and West Bengal announced a public holiday on July 6 for Syama Prasad Mukherjee's 125th birth anniversary.