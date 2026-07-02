Kashmir valley schools closed July 6 to 19 amid heatwave
India
Extreme weather is shaking up school schedules in India.
In the Kashmir valley, all schools (government and private) are closed from July 6-19 because of a major heatwave, with classes set to restart on July 20.
Education Minister Sakina Itoo urged everyone to "stay hydrated" during the break.
Maharashtra, Noida, West Bengal alter schedules
Maharashtra's Palghar and Raigad districts gave students July 2 off due to heavy monsoon rains, while staff stayed on standby for emergencies.
The University of Mumbai also canceled exams in Palghar district and within the Panvel Municipal Corporation in Raigad district for the day.
Noida switched to morning-only classes to beat the heat, and West Bengal announced a public holiday on July 6 for Syama Prasad Mukherjee's 125th birth anniversary.