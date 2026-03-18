Kashmiri Pandits to celebrate 'Navreh' in Kashmir after being displaced since the early 1990s India Mar 18, 2026

Kashmiri Pandits are heading back to the Kashmir Valley next year to celebrate Navreh, their New Year, after decades away.

Announced on March 18, 2026, this move is all about reconnecting with their roots and community after being displaced in the early 1990s.

The main celebration kicks off on March 19, 2026 (this year).