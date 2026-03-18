Kashmiri Pandits to celebrate 'Navreh' in Kashmir after being displaced since the early 1990s
Kashmiri Pandits are heading back to the Kashmir Valley next year to celebrate Navreh, their New Year, after decades away.
Announced on March 18, 2026, this move is all about reconnecting with their roots and community after being displaced in the early 1990s.
The main celebration kicks off on March 19, 2026 (this year).
Other events planned around the festival
Families will follow traditional rituals like preparing a thaal plate filled with symbolic items (think rice, flowers, curd, walnuts, and coins) for good luck and wisdom.
The festival stretches over two days this time: March 20, 2026 marks Shaurya Divas to honor Samrat Lalitaditya.
There's also a big cultural finale at Jammu's Abhinav Theatre featuring cultural performances, intellectual discourses and tributes; Kashi Nath Pandita (convenor) and Brij Lal Bhat (co-convenor) are listed among the event organizers/participants.
Organizers are hoping these events inspire more cultural history in school curriculums too.