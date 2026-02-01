Kashmir's 40-day deep winter ends with late heavy snow
Kashmir's 40-day deep winter, Chillai Kalan, just ended with heavy snow mainly in higher tourist reaches such as Gulmarg and Sonamarg after weeks of dry weather, while much of the Valley — including plains like Srinagar — remained largely snowless and recorded severe rainfall deficits.
The IMD says more light to moderate snow and rain are likely in the higher areas through early February.
Snow refills water sources, boosts tourism
This late snowfall is a big deal—it refills mountain water sources that keep rivers and springs flowing in summer, easing worries about water shortages.
It's also brought fresh life to Gulmarg's ski slopes and local tourism.
On the flip side, the IMD has asked farmers to pause work for a week and warned everyone to steer clear of avalanche-prone spots for safety.