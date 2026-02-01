Kashmir's 40-day deep winter ends with late heavy snow India Feb 01, 2026

Kashmir's 40-day deep winter, Chillai Kalan, just ended with heavy snow mainly in higher tourist reaches such as Gulmarg and Sonamarg after weeks of dry weather, while much of the Valley — including plains like Srinagar — remained largely snowless and recorded severe rainfall deficits.

The IMD says more light to moderate snow and rain are likely in the higher areas through early February.