Kashmir's coldest days aren't so cold this year India Jan 16, 2026

Kashmir is in the middle of 'Chilla-i-Kalan,' usually its harshest winter stretch, but nights are warmer than expected.

Srinagar saw -1.5°C on Thursday—up from -3.9°C the night before and a bit above normal for this time of year.

Pulwama was still chilly at -4.6°C, while Kokernag was just above freezing.