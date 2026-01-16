Kashmir's coldest days aren't so cold this year
India
Kashmir is in the middle of 'Chilla-i-Kalan,' usually its harshest winter stretch, but nights are warmer than expected.
Srinagar saw -1.5°C on Thursday—up from -3.9°C the night before and a bit above normal for this time of year.
Pulwama was still chilly at -4.6°C, while Kokernag was just above freezing.
Why does it matter?
This unusual warmth isn't just a weather quirk—it means less snow so far, which could spell trouble for water supplies in summer.
Sonam Lotus says more wet weather is coming soon, with chances of heavy snowfall between January 20 and 24, so keep an eye out if you're in the region or planning a trip.