Kashmir's warmest February in a decade; daytime temp hits 20.1degC India Feb 20, 2026

Kashmir is on track to record its warmest February in about a decade, with daytime temperatures shooting up 9-11°C above normal.

Srinagar hit 20.1°C—almost 10 degrees higher than usual and the warmest since 2016.

Even Gulmarg, usually known for snow, matched its all-time February high from way back in 1993.