Kashmir's warmest February in a decade; daytime temp hits 20.1degC
India
Kashmir is on track to record its warmest February in about a decade, with daytime temperatures shooting up 9-11°C above normal.
Srinagar hit 20.1°C—almost 10 degrees higher than usual and the warmest since 2016.
Even Gulmarg, usually known for snow, matched its all-time February high from way back in 1993.
Rainfall deficit of over 50%
This unusual winter heatwave isn't just about swapping sweaters for t-shirts—it's happening while Kashmir faces a huge rainfall deficit (56%), and Jammu isn't far behind at 35%.
Forecaster Faizan Arif says more records could fall this month.