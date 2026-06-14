Kasna chemical shop fire in Greater Noida contained, no injuries
India
A fire broke out Saturday evening at a chemical shop in Kasna village, Greater Noida.
The flames spread fast because of chemical drums stored there, but thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Firefighters arrived quickly with 4 engines and managed to control the situation after 2 hours.
Closed drums exploded, short circuit suspected
Some closed drums even exploded from the heat, and open ones fueled the blaze further, making things tough for firefighters.
Officials suspect a short circuit started it all, but they're still investigating.
Authorities are reminding everyone how dangerous it is to store chemical drums because heat can make them explode.