Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya students in Siddipet hospitalized after meals
India
13 students at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Siddipet, Telangana, landed in the hospital on Sunday after eating chapati and potato curry for breakfast and chicken for lunch.
They started feeling sick with stomach pain later in the evening after dinner on Sunday and were quickly taken by ambulance to the Government Hospital in Cheriyal.
Thankfully, doctors say all of them are now stable.
Education department investigating contamination
Medical teams suspect either the food or drinking water was contaminated.
The education department is investigating, and authorities are expected to test the quality of the food and drinking water supplied at the hostel as part of the investigation.
Officials say there'll be an inquiry.