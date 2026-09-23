Kathua teen son of BJP MLA Vijay Kumar goes missing
India
A 17-year-old, who is the son of BJP leader and MLA Vijay Kumar, has gone missing from Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Class 11 student was last seen in his hometown of Hiranagar, where he allegedly boarded a Jammu-bound bus at around 4:15pm
Since then, he has not been found.
Police search Kathua Samba Jammu districts
Police have launched search operations across Kathua, Samba, and Jammu districts. They are checking CCTV footage and have questioned the bus driver and conductor for clues.
An alert has also gone out along routes headed toward Punjab.