Katihar anganwadi worker Premlata Hembram on IV drip at work
A video from Katihar, Bihar, is making waves online after anganwadi worker Premlata Hembram was seen at work while hooked up to an IV drip.
She reportedly had to show up in person, despite being unwell, because the Child Development Project Officer wanted proof she was actually sick.
The moment has people talking about how tough workplace expectations can get, especially when it comes to basic dignity.
Online criticism fuels labor protection calls
The video quickly drew criticism on social platforms, with many asking why Hembram couldn't just submit a doctor's note instead of showing up like this.
The incident has sparked bigger conversations about job security fears and the need for more empathy at work.
There are renewed calls for stronger labor protections so situations like this don't happen again.