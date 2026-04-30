Katihar anganwadi worker Premlata Hembram on IV drip at work India Apr 30, 2026

A video from Katihar, Bihar, is making waves online after anganwadi worker Premlata Hembram was seen at work while hooked up to an IV drip.

She reportedly had to show up in person, despite being unwell, because the Child Development Project Officer wanted proof she was actually sick.

The moment has people talking about how tough workplace expectations can get, especially when it comes to basic dignity.