Kavinder Gupta declares Lok Bhavan 'Fuel Conservation Zone' in Shimla
Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta is rolling out new fuel conservation steps, inspired by PM Modi's push for austerity during the West Asia crisis.
He's made Shimla's Lok Bhavan a "Fuel Conservation Zone," so no official vehicles can use imported fuel there on Sundays.
Gupta also plans to switch to electric vehicles or carpool once a week, and he's halved the size of his official convoy.
Kavinder Gupta grounds state helicopter
He's grounded the state helicopter and moved nonessential meetings online to cut travel.
As chancellor of seven universities, Gupta wants vice chancellors and students to lead campus energy-saving efforts.
He's also encouraging everyone to carpool, cycle, or use public transport and is hoping more people will explore local tourism to help the economy.
His actions have been called an "inspiring initiative" by BJP spokesperson Trilok Kapoor, who said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should draw inspiration from the initiative and take concrete steps.