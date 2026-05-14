Kavinder Gupta declares Lok Bhavan 'Fuel Conservation Zone' in Shimla

Kavinder Gupta grounds state helicopter

He's grounded the state helicopter and moved nonessential meetings online to cut travel.

As chancellor of seven universities, Gupta wants vice chancellors and students to lead campus energy-saving efforts.

He's also encouraging everyone to carpool, cycle, or use public transport and is hoping more people will explore local tourism to help the economy.

His actions have been called an "inspiring initiative" by BJP spokesperson Trilok Kapoor, who said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should draw inspiration from the initiative and take concrete steps.