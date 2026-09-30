Kavita confronts Ajay over alleged cheating near Hapur guest house
India
What started as a quick trip for chole bhature with his girlfriend landed Ajay in hot water when his wife, Kavita, spotted him near a guest house in Hapur.
She confronted him about alleged cheating, saying he often used work as an excuse to meet someone else.
The sight of an extra plate only made things more heated, and soon Kavita and her family were involved, right out on the street.
Police mediate, couple agree to leave
With the argument drawing a crowd, police stepped in to mediate.
After some discussion, the couple agreed to head home and resolve things away from all the attention.