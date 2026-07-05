Kaziranga National Park honors 66-year-old patrol elephant Joymala after death

Guided herd and viral 2004 defense

Even after retiring, Joymala stayed close to the herd, guiding younger elephants, including three of her own calves now serving as patrol elephants.

She was famous for bravely defending officers from an attacking tigress in 2004, a moment captured on video that went viral.

Officials noted that patrol elephants like Joymala are Kaziranga's "voiceless warriors," showing just how important patrol elephants are for conservation.

Her nurturing spirit and courage will be remembered by everyone at the park.