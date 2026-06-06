KCET 2026 results released, over 3.3L students can check online

KEA says KCET added PUC marks

Just head to the official site, punch in your application number and the first four letters of your name to grab your scorecard.

You'll find your rank, marks, category info, and whether you've qualified. If you made the cut, get ready for counseling and seat allotment soon!

KEA says it took extra care with evaluations this year, including checking answer sheets closely and adding PUC marks, so everyone gets a fair shot.

Also handy: KEA has shared stream-wise and district-wise stats if you're curious about how everyone did.