KCR SIT probe tomorrow: Hyderabad Traffic Police announce diversions

What to expect on the road

If you live, work, or commute through spots like the Nandi Nagar bus stop, JC Reddy Chicken Centre, Union Bank bylane, TS Study Circle, or anywhere near Road No. 12 and Sagar Society T-junction, expect some detours and possible delays.

Police are asking everyone to plan ahead and check their social media for updates.

For emergencies or help with routes, you can call their helpline at 9010203626.

Joint Commissioner D Joel Davis has also asked folks to cooperate with traffic staff during this time—it'll help things go smoother for everyone.