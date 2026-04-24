Kedarnath Char Dham yatra draws nearly 38,000, causing long queues

Pressure mounts on Kedarnath management

Many on social media feel that pilgrimage trips are turning into tourist outings thanks to viral posts and flashy reels.

Some are urging for upgraded infrastructure at these sacred sites, while others say a little more patience and respect from visitors could go a long way.

With the spotlight now on Kedarnath's management, there's growing pressure to find a balance between crowd control and keeping the spiritual vibe alive for future yatras.