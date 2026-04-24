Kedarnath Char Dham yatra draws nearly 38,000, causing long queues
Kedarnath Temple's Char Dham Yatra kicked off on April 22, 2026, drawing a massive crowd of nearly 38,000 people.
The rush led to long waits, disrupted queues, and some devotees leaving without even getting darshan.
Videos of the chaos quickly spread online, sparking debate over whether better organization or more disciplined visitor behavior could have prevented it.
Pressure mounts on Kedarnath management
Many on social media feel that pilgrimage trips are turning into tourist outings thanks to viral posts and flashy reels.
Some are urging for upgraded infrastructure at these sacred sites, while others say a little more patience and respect from visitors could go a long way.
With the spotlight now on Kedarnath's management, there's growing pressure to find a balance between crowd control and keeping the spiritual vibe alive for future yatras.