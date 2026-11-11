Kedarnath Dham closes for winter after record 1.95 million visitors
Kedarnath Dham has officially closed for the winter after a huge turnout; 1.95 million visitors made the trek this year, setting a new record.
The closing ceremony was full of traditional rituals and Vedic chants, and now the temple's deity is on its way to Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, where prayers will continue through the chilly months.
BKTC's Hemant Dwivedi: over 19.20L devotees
Moving the deity during winter, letting worship carry on even when snow makes Kedarnath unreachable.
Badarinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Hemant Dwivedi from the temple committee stated that this year's crowd exceeded 19.20 lakh devotees, highlighting just how many people are drawn to this iconic Himalayan pilgrimage spot.