Kedarnath Temple reopening drew over 30,000 pilgrims, raising safety concerns
India
Kedarnath Temple saw a massive crowd of more than 30,000 people on its reopening day, April 22, leading to packed lines and visitors jumping barricades just to get in.
The rush has raised real concerns about how safe and organized things are for everyone making the pilgrimage.
Clips show cramped queues at Kedarnath
Clips from the scene show people squeezed into tight queues and climbing over barriers, making it clear that crowd management was not up to the mark.
Many online have voiced their frustration, saying both visitor behavior and onsite planning need serious improvement, especially if the temple wants to keep things safe and respectful for all.