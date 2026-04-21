Kedarnath Temple reopens April 22 with 51 quintals of flowers

Char Dham Yatra begins, pilgrims expected

This reopening lines up with the start of the Char Dham Yatra, so crowds are expected.

The ceremonial Panchmukhi Doli (a decorated palanquin) began its journey from Ukhimath on April 19 and will reach Kedarnath just in time.

Local officials are gearing up to welcome pilgrims kicking off their spiritual journey for the season.