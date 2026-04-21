Kedarnath Temple reopens April 22 with 51 quintals of flowers
India
Kedarnath Temple, one of India's most sacred spots for Hindus, is reopening on April 22 at 8am after its winter break.
The temple is getting a massive floral makeover (51 quintals of flowers from all over) for the big day.
Expect traditional rituals and Vedic chants to set the mood, as confirmed by temple committee member Vinit Chandra Posti.
Char Dham Yatra begins, pilgrims expected
This reopening lines up with the start of the Char Dham Yatra, so crowds are expected.
The ceremonial Panchmukhi Doli (a decorated palanquin) began its journey from Ukhimath on April 19 and will reach Kedarnath just in time.
Local officials are gearing up to welcome pilgrims kicking off their spiritual journey for the season.