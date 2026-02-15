Kedarnath Temple reopens for summer on this date
India
Kedarnath Temple, one of India's most iconic Himalayan shrines, is set to welcome visitors again from April 22 at 8:00am after its annual six-month winter closure.
The reopening was officially announced on February 15 by the temple committee.
Date reveal during Mahashivratri celebrations at Omkareshwar Temple
The date reveal happened during Mahashivratri celebrations at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, with priests, local leaders, and a crowd of devotees chanting "Jai Baba Kedar."
This also kicks off the Char Dham Yatra season—Yamunotri and Gangotri temples open April 19 (Akshaya Tritiya), while Badrinath follows on April 23 or 24.
If you're planning a trip, darshan at Kedarnath runs from early morning to evening and is expected to close around mid-November (tentative).