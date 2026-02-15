Kedarnath temple to reopen on April 22: Details here

The Char Dham Yatra kicks off on April 19, with Yamunotri and Gangotri temples opening first. Badrinath follows on April 23. If you're thinking of going, this heads-up means you can start registering, booking places to stay, and prepping for mountain weather.

Dates to remember

These dates are a big deal for thousands of pilgrims and travelers—it's your signal to get plans in motion early.

The announcement ceremony was packed with emotion and tradition, reminding everyone how much these journeys mean each year.