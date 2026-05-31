Kedarnath trek packed with thousands as trail clogged, minor injuries India May 31, 2026

Kedarnath's trekking path is packed right now, with thousands of devotees heading to the famous Himalayan temple.

The narrow trail is clogged, leading to slow movement and long queues.

There have been some minor injuries as people try to make their way up the steep mountain, and visuals from the site show just how intense the rush is.