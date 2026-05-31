Kedarnath trek packed with thousands as trail clogged, minor injuries
India
Kedarnath's trekking path is packed right now, with thousands of devotees heading to the famous Himalayan temple.
The narrow trail is clogged, leading to slow movement and long queues.
There have been some minor injuries as people try to make their way up the steep mountain, and visuals from the site show just how intense the rush is.
Horses, mules and officials battle congestion
With horses and mules sharing the route, things get even more cramped.
Police and officials are posted along the path to help guide pilgrims, but keeping things moving smoothly during Char Dham Yatra season is still a big challenge.
Despite all efforts, congestion continues to be a problem during this sacred spot.