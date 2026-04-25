Kedarnath yatra draws over 63,000 devotees and FIRs filed
India
The Kedarnath yatra kicked off on April 24, 2026, drawing over 63,000 devotees in just the first few days.
But things got a bit rocky: authorities had to file three FIRs after fake info about the shrine's facilities started spreading online, while one separate FIR was registered for vandalism of government property, mostly from some vloggers and YouTubers.
Rudraprayag police file 4 FIRs
Rudraprayag police registered three FIRs for misleading social media content and another for vandalism after public toilets and water points at the shrine were damaged.
To keep things running smoothly for pilgrims, officials also checked up on sanitation, accommodation, and security, making sure everyone's experience stays positive.