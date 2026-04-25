Kedarnath yatra draws over 63,000 devotees and FIRs filed India Apr 25, 2026

The Kedarnath yatra kicked off on April 24, 2026, drawing over 63,000 devotees in just the first few days.

But things got a bit rocky: authorities had to file three FIRs after fake info about the shrine's facilities started spreading online, while one separate FIR was registered for vandalism of government property, mostly from some vloggers and YouTubers.