Kedarnath Yatra reopens April 22 with new safety rules

Registration mandatory for Kedarnath pilgrims

All pilgrims now need to register, either online or at set spots in Uttarakhand, and carry a registration slip or e-pass during their trek.

Cellphones are off-limits inside the temple to keep things peaceful.

Health checks are mandatory, especially if you have existing conditions, and there are emergency medical camps along the route just in case.

Whether you are hiking from Gaurikund or taking a helicopter, expect better roads and upgraded places to stay this year.

The message from authorities: Stick to the guidelines so everyone can have a safe and meaningful trip!