Keezhattingal outlet shut after 18 hospitalized from shawarma, raw mayonnaise India Jul 02, 2026

18 people landed in the hospital after eating shawarma and mayonnaise from a new outlet in Keezhattingal, Thiruvananthapuram.

Turns out, the mayonnaise was made with raw eggs instead of pasteurized ones, a big food safety no-no.

The place was shut down by authorities the next day.