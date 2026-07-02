Keezhattingal outlet shut after 18 hospitalized from shawarma, raw mayonnaise
India
18 people landed in the hospital after eating shawarma and mayonnaise from a new outlet in Keezhattingal, Thiruvananthapuram.
Turns out, the mayonnaise was made with raw eggs instead of pasteurized ones, a big food safety no-no.
The place was shut down by authorities the next day.
Food safety officials find multiple violations
Food safety officials found several issues: missing food labels, unsafe shawarma preparation, and no panchayat license.
Water samples are now being tested, and the owner has been served a notice.
Thankfully, everyone who fell sick got treated at the hospital and is back home now.