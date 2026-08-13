Kejriwal and Sisodia ask Delhi HC to quash excise petition
Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia want the Delhi High Court to toss out the CBI's revision petition against their discharge in the excise policy case.
They're calling out the CBI for filing its challenge just four hours after a trial court cleared them and 21 others, saying the petition was "bare-shell" and "non-specific."
Kejriwal, Sisodia ask cautious revisional scrutiny
Kejriwal and Sisodia argue that the CBI's petition is rushed and doesn't really spell out what went wrong.
They point to a detailed court order, which ran into more than 500 pages and found nothing "perverse" or irregular after months of hearings.
Their team also says the Delhi High Court's revisional jurisdiction could be exercised cautiously, only in cases of grave perversity.
CBI alleges illegal trial court action
The CBI claims the trial court made an "illegal" call by not considering all evidence fairly.
Justice Manoj Jain will review both sides when hearings begin on August 17 and 18.