Kejriwal, Sisodia get bail in Delhi excise policy case
India
Big news from Delhi: A court just let AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia off the hook in the excise policy case.
The judge said the CBI's charges didn't show enough evidence or any clear criminal intent, bringing major relief for both leaders.
CBI to appeal as court points out weak evidence
The judge pointed out weak evidence and contradictions in the CBI's chargesheet, even calling out officials for relying too much on statements from people who turned approver.
The court also suggested a probe into CBI officers for wrongly naming a public servant.
Meanwhile, the CBI isn't giving up—they plan to appeal this decision, so things might not be over just yet.