Kejriwal's acquittal: Court says politics shouldn't influence CBI, ED actions
India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been cleared of all charges in the excise policy corruption case.
The judge made it clear that mixing up elections with criminal investigations isn't how things should work, and called out the CBI and ED for letting politics influence their actions.
'Unilateral invocation of investigative machinery...': Court
The court warned against the "unilateral invocation" of investigative machinery and cautioned that allowing agencies to enter the electoral arena could criminalize competition and "arm the executive with coercive instruments capable of influencing political outcomes."
It also reminded everyone that keeping elections fair is the Election Commission's job—not something for government agencies to control.