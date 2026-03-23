Kejriwal's official bungalow gets ₹33.66cr makeover: CAG report
India
Delhi's ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal's official bungalow got a major upgrade, costing ₹33.66 crore, over three times the original estimate.
The CAG report says the project included pricey items like ₹96 lakh curtains and a bigger built-up area, but also flagged missing vouchers and questionable consultant choices.
BJP alleges real cost could be even higher
The BJP claims the real spend was as high as ₹75-80 crore and is calling out AAP for Sheesh Mahal extravagance ahead of the 2025 elections.
On top of that, funds meant for staff facilities were diverted, and RTI data shows another ₹29.56 crore went into routine maintenance, raising big questions about transparency and priorities in public spending.