Kejriwal's official bungalow gets ₹33.66cr makeover: CAG report

BJP alleges real cost could be even higher

The BJP claims the real spend was as high as ₹75-80 crore and is calling out AAP for Sheesh Mahal extravagance ahead of the 2025 elections.

On top of that, funds meant for staff facilities were diverted, and RTI data shows another ₹29.56 crore went into routine maintenance, raising big questions about transparency and priorities in public spending.