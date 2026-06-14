KEM places Sejal Pawar on 15-day leave after cadaver remarks
Sejal Pawar, an MBBS student at Mumbai's KEM Hospital, was put on a 15-day forced leave after her comments about male cadavers during a comedy show sparked outrage online.
The hospital called her remarks "objectionable and insensitive" and set up a committee to look into the incident further.
Pawar apologizes, Maharashtra Cyber files FIR
Clips from the comedy show went viral, leading to Pawar's written apology where she admitted her words might have hurt people.
Her parents were brought in for counseling discussions, and the hospital said her safety and mental well-being were being considered and suggested that her parents arrange counseling.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cyber Police filed an FIR against Pawar, comedian Pranit More, and another attendee for their controversial statements.
The committee will review all complaints and submit its report within seven working days.