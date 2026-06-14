KEM places Sejal Pawar on 15-day leave after cadaver remarks

Pawar apologizes, Maharashtra Cyber files FIR

Clips from the comedy show went viral, leading to Pawar's written apology where she admitted her words might have hurt people.

Her parents were brought in for counseling discussions, and the hospital said her safety and mental well-being were being considered and suggested that her parents arrange counseling.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cyber Police filed an FIR against Pawar, comedian Pranit More, and another attendee for their controversial statements.

The committee will review all complaints and submit its report within seven working days.